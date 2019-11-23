Two San Bernardino men and a Rialto man have been arrested on suspicion of home burglaries in Chino Hills, Redlands, Loma Linda, Grand Terrace and Rancho Cucamonga between July and November, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced today.
Devante McConnell, 26, and Nathaniel Johnson, 21, both of San Bernardino, and Michael Pruitt, 23, of Rialto are being held in separate county jail facilities and facing multiple counts of burglary.
“Detectives determined the suspects were members of a local criminal street gang who targeted residents while no one was home,” said Detective J. Cavender.
Investigators from the sheriff’s San Bernardino station began investigating burglaries in Loma Linda, Grand Terrace and Redlands, and with the help of the Redlands Police Department, were able to identify the suspects.
At that time, detectives learned the three men were suspects in home burglaries in Chino Hills and Rancho Cucamonga. Mr. McConnell is being held on $1.5 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Mr. Pruitt was booked on $225,000 bail at the Adelanto Detention Center in the high desert and Mr. Johnson is being held without bail at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore.
All three men are scheduled to appear Monday, Nov. 25 in a West Valley Superior Courtroom in Rancho Cucamonga.
