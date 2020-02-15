Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will present its 14th annual “Stepping Up for Girls” program, Saturday, March 7 at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m. The event lasts until approximately 2 p.m.
Stepping Up is designed to help sixth grade girls transition from elementary school to junior high.
There will be speakers talking about bullying, internet issues, what to wear to school, where to go for help with homework and other topics.
There will also be a fashion show with junior high age girls as models, as well as games, prizes and food.
Registration/Information: 529-1714.
