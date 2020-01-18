A boisterous Chino City Council meeting is expected Tuesday when opponents and proponents of increasing the density on a proposed housing development in an incorporated area north of Chino speak on the issue during a public hearing.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Chino Police Department at 5450 Guardian Way to accommodate the expected large crowd. Council meetings are usually held at Chino City Hall.
Developer Chino Francis Estates LLC of Los Angeles, also known as Borstein Enterprises, wants to increase the density of a 13.35-acre property on the northwest corner of Francis and Yorba avenues from two homes per acre to 4.5 in order to build 39 high-end, single-family, single-story homes, as well as a small park for the residents.
Some neighbors are supporting the project, saying it will reduce vandalism and crime on the property. Members of Protect Chino, a grassroots group that opposes high density residential projects in the city, plan to speak against the development, known as Chino Francis Estates. They contend the project will significantly change the rural nature of the surrounding area, which is mostly comprised of half-acre and acre “horse properties.”
The Chino Planning Commission approved the project in late November in a 4-3 vote. The Chino City Council will have the final say.
