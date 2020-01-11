Approximately 110 Mandarin-speaking residents attend a Chino Hills Police Department meeting Thursday night intended to bridge the gap between the police and Chinese community. Shown addressing the group is Sgt. Laura Addy. Translation was provided by Lena Lim of the Chino Valley Fire District. Residents said the 99 Ranch shopping center on Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue has been the target of purse snatching and crimes. Capt. John Walker said the police have a couple of good leads and are working with other agencies to find the perpetrators. He said the meeting was the most well-attended the police department has had in two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.