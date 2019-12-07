A new state mandate that green waste placed as a cover material on the surface of a landfill can no longer count as diversion through recycling will be discussed by the Chino Hills City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 in council chambers.
The mandate will cause trash bills in Chino Hills to go up $1.46 per month, from $21.31 to $22.77, effective in January, according to a city staff report.
Currently, green waste used to cover trash in landfills to act as a barrier is exempted from a statewide disposal fee.
Assembly Bill 1594, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014, is intended to keep green waste out of landfills so it can be composted, according to environmental and composting associations that supported the bill.
They state that compostable organic materials comprise one-third of what is disposed in landfills each year.
According to a city staff report, to continue receiving diversion credit for the green waste collected in Chino Hills, the city’s trash hauler Republic Services can compost the city’s green waste at a facility in Chino.
The use of the facility will result in a lower customer cost because of its proximity to Chino Hills, according to the staff report.
In other business, the city council will recognize outgoing mayor Cynthia Moran for her service from Nov. 30, 2018 to Dec. 1, 2019.
Art Bennett will preside over the meeting as the new mayor.
The council will also take action to assign councilmembers to the many committees and boards on which they will serve, in addition to their council duties, for the coming year.
