Allegiance STEAM Academy students have a new eSTEAM classroom in which they can create and explore on their own.
This classroom is different than most in that there will be no assignments given, said parent volunteer Lori Cunningham.
Such classrooms are commonly known in other schools as makerspace rooms.
The charter school, operating in its second year in Chino, has added the room to its STEAM program, which stands for science, technology engineering, art, and math.
Allegiance calls its room eSTEAM, which is intentionally meant as a play on the word “esteem.”
There students play with computer coding, art, robotics, virtual reality, LEGO walls, marble runs and more.
Sixth-grader Belen Cognetta said what she liked most about the room was that there were lots of building materials.
Belen was gluing magnets to PVC pipe for the marble run board, which is magnetized and attached to a wall in the room.
PVC pipes can be put together in different ways on the board for the marbles to travel through.
Fifth-graders Geanne Phillips and Bianca Dent organized a sewing cart, chose their fabric pieces and began to lay them out on a small area of the floor. Geanne said she taught herself to sew. They also make arts and crafts and jewelry using assorted items donated by school parents.
Ms. Cunningham said students work independently in whatever area interests them.
The room will be open during the school day and after school with volunteer supervision. Ms. Cunningham and board member Jason Liso helped secure a $3,000 grant from Home Depot through a special grant for U.S. military veterans.
Mr. Liso is a veteran and Ms. Cunningham works in the technical industry.
Through her contacts, the school will receive computer tablets donated from T-Mobile and Lenovo.
Through the grant, they purchased three Dell monitors and computers, a tool cart and a cabinet filled with saws, drivers and drills – all cordless and rechargeable.
Home Depot employees from the Ramona Avenue store in Chino also helped with the construction, including building four worktables with used doors for tabletops.
The students tightened up the table legs with wrenches, painted them and worked in teams to carry them into the room.
“We wanted the kids to take ownership of the room,” Ms. Cunningham said.
Home Depot employees are also building a robotics table for the room that is low to the ground.
Odyssey of the Mind teams will have access to the room and students in those programs will use the tools to build their sets and props for the creative competition.
Parents and grandparents can also come in to teach things like art, auto mechanics and sewing.
“We don’t want experts, we want parents to guide and coach,” she said.
She said the adults can discover and learn how to do new things as well, for example, computing coding taught by student trainers.
“We are building enthusiasm, confidence and passion in the students,” she said.
Students can put things together in the lab, and they get to take them apart too, she said.
ViewSonic donated a new whiteboard computer plus six old monitors that students can deconstruct using tweezers and suction cups.
