City, county, state, and federal offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
Post Office lobbies will be closed and there will be no regular mail delivery.
City staff will be on duty at Chino Hills Community Park and Grand Avenue Park on Labor Day.
All three branch libraries in the Chino Valley will be closed.
Chino Valley Unified schools and the district office will be closed Monday.
Trash delays
Trash will not be picked up in Chino and Chino Hills on Monday and will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
The Waste Management office, which oversees trash pickup in Chino, and the Republic Services office, which services Chino Hills, will also be closed Monday.
Omnitrans buses will not be in service on Monday in observance of the holiday.
Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for holiday closure information.
Most grocery stores and some other retail businesses are expected to be open for the holiday.
Customers are advised to check ahead before visiting a store on the holiday.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce office in Chino will be closed Monday and will re-open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Champion office will also be closed Monday.
