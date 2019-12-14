Longtime community leader Wayne Scaggs has announced his candidacy for the office of Chaffey College Governing Board District 5 covering Chino and Chino Hills for the March 3 election.
Mr. Scaggs, a resident of Chino Hills for 30 years, is treasurer of the Chaffey College Foundation Board and prior to that was a member of the college’s Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Over the years, he has served on numerous committees for the cities of Chino and Chino Hills and the Chino Valley Unified School District including the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
He was past president of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Rotary Club and Toastmasters Club Master Motivators.
He served two tours of duty in Vietnam while in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Scaggs and his wife Joanne owned Alston Tascom, a software company in Chino, for 22 years.
Mr. Scaggs said he is running for District 5 because he wants the community to use the Chino campus and take advantage of the scholarships that are available.
He said a lot of scholarships are distributed but very few students in Chino or Chino Hills receive them.
He said there needs to be more communication between the governing board and the cities.
“I really would like to see a change in the relationship between Chaffey and the two cities,” he said.
Mr. Scaggs said he will attend city council meetings and school district meetings to improve those communications.
“I will do whatever I can to help educate our students so they have the opportunity to obtain very good jobs and careers,” Mr. Scaggs said.
Others who have filed for District 5 are incumbent board member Gloria Negrete McLeod of Chino and Michael Peter Molokwu of Chino.
