Entries are being accepted for the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, to be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
The late Mr. McQueen, an actor who starred in several action movies in the 1960s and 1970s, was a resident of the school for troubled youth when he was a teen.
The event features a large variety of vehicles, vendors and food for sale.
Gates open at 6 a.m. for the display vehicles. Gates for general admission open at 8 a.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m.
Through Feb. 28, car show entry is $55. It includes entry for the driver, one passenger and a free show T-shirt. During that same time period, motorcycle entry is $35 and includes entry for the rider and a free show T-shirt.
Entry fees will be $10 higher from March 1 through May 15. There will be another $10 increase after May 15.
Spectator only admission to the car show is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.
Proceeds will benefit Boys Republic.
Those attending the event may bring ice chests to the show, but there will be no smoking or alcohol allowed on the Boys Republic campus.
Registration: https://ste vemcqueencarshow.com/car-show-registration/.
A commemorative dinner will be held the day before the car show on Saturday, June 6, also at Boys Republic. A reception is set for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. Live and silent auctions will be held during the dinner.
Cost is $125 per person or $1,250 for a table of 10.
