A 15-year-old boy suffered major injuries this afternoon after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle at Chino Hills High School, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
A Go Fund Me page was set up the boy, identified as Kyle Gaulden. He is being treated at Pomona Valley Medical Center for a shattered left femur, broken right knee cap and several vertebrae fractures.
The statement also said the helmet the boy was wearing at the time of the collision was broken into pieces.
The Go Fund Me page — https://www.gofundme.com/mvc.php?route=homepage_norma/search&term=kyle%20gaulden — has raised $1,986 out of a goal of $7,000 as of Friday morning.
Chino Hills police and Chino Valley Fire District paramedics were called at 2:29 p.m. to the school at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road on a report a car struck a bicyclist. It took place at the parking lot on the south side of the school on Picasso Drive.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
