Several hundred people are expected to attend the Chino Valley Fire District’s annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Station 6, 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, honoring the more than 3,000 people who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Among those who died were 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters, whose last names are imprinted on a Twin Towers replica statue in front of the station on Peyton Drive, north of Grand Avenue. The statue was erected the year after the attacks.
The fire district has hosted a Sept. 11, 2001 remembrance ceremony every year since 2002.
The ceremony is open to the public. Information: 902-5260.
