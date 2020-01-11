Children may dress in costume for an “Oz Event” at the Chino Hills Branch Library with a special appearance by “Dorothy,” 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 14020 City Center Drive. The event will include Oz crafts, games, face painting and activities. For every 15 items checked out, participants will receive an inflatable Tin Man’s axe and a chance to win a grand prize.
Information: 590-5380.
