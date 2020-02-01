Alcohol and drugs strangled the lives of Brian and Cindy Baughman shortly after they moved to Chino Hills from the Chicago area in 2004 with their two young daughters.
Their long road to recovery included rehab facilities and a restraining order against Mr. Baughman filed by his wife, resulting in his homelessness.
Miraculously, the five years of arduous recovery did not result in divorce or death but inspired them to form a ministry called Heart 2 Serve.
“We survived,” said Mrs. Baughman. “And now we can bring hope to others.”
Mr. and Mrs. Baughman lead the faith-based non-profit organization formed in 2015 called Heart 2 Serve that includes two transitional houses in Chino Hills and a business services company that employs those who are in recovery from drugs and alcohol.
Some of the services include commercial cleaning, property management, residential and commercial construction.
Last year, the services brought in $1.2 million to fund the primary mission of Heart 2 Serve, which is to assist individuals in their recovery from life’s difficult circumstances, Mr. Baughman said.
The funds provide counseling, shelter, employment, food, clothing, health care, legal assistance, education and transportation.
Volunteers who are professionals in their field provide counseling and case file administration.
The Champion recently visited both houses: a home for women in Butterfield Ranch that opened in 2018 and a home for men in the Glenmeade area, where the Baughmans reside.
Mr. and Mrs. Baughman made a personal decision to open their home in 2016 for men’s recovery.
The homes are occupied by parolees who are transitioning into society and those in recovery from drugs and alcohol in a sober-living environment.
Men
The business office is in a room of the men’s home where job boards are displayed on the walls to keep track of construction and cleaning jobs.
Director of operations Mike Reeder, who has 10 years of construction experience, has been in the position for almost two years. The Chino Hills resident said he enjoys his job because it’s a mixture of business and ministry.
“It’s a blessing because it’s something I enjoy and I get to help people in the process so it’s a win-win,” he said.
Johnny Brand, who lives at the home, has been driving residents to their appointments in a donated vehicle for the past two years. He also does parts deliveries for the construction side of the business.
Kevin S. has been sober for four years and has made enormous progress, said Mr. Baughman. He is one of the top two salesman at a major car dealership and is in the process of buying his first home.
Women
The women’s home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Butterfield Ranch where individuals in various stages of recovery reside, hold down jobs, receive counseling and attend 12-step programs.
Donna T., 40, said she is going through a “new normal” after a lifetime of drug use. She is working as a security officer and is aspiring to become a mental health rehab technician with the goal of becoming a therapist.
“Heart 2 Serve saved my life,” she said. “This is not just a program. There is something about the hands-on with Brian and his wife that’s different.”
She described herself as the poster child of the ministry.
Aubrey H. is a 34-year-old parolee who became addicted to drugs and alcohol at a young age, graduated from junior college and transferred to UCLA with scholarships and grants, majoring in art history. She dropped out in her junior year after getting into meth which she “wanted all day and every day.”
She became sober after 14 months in jail and rehabilitation at a facility before coming to Hearts 2 Serve.
“Everybody here is very supportive,” she said. “They help me go to meetings and have positive things to say.”
Her parole officer stopped by to check in and exchanged contact information with Mr. Baughman.
Dre L., 24, an opiate addict, said she is treated like a human being. “I had lost so much faith in people and in humanity,” she said. “Brian and Cindy revived my hope. It’s the biggest thing I could have received.”
Dre completed the program and transitioned out of Heart 2 Serve on Tuesday.
Mr. Baughman said learning skills and rebuilding confidence is critical to a smooth transition into normal society.
“You can build as much housing as you want, but if you don’t have a system of accountability and growth, then all you’re doing is building a slum,” he said. “You’re just bringing that person with addictions, emotional and mental baggage, and putting a roof over their heads.”
Group homes are defined in the city of Chino Hills’ municipal code as any residential facility for six or fewer persons that are licensed by the state.
The city does not regulate group or transitional housing with six or fewer persons unless there are structural improvements that require building permits, according to the code.
Needs
Mr. Baughman said in order to expand, the ministry is looking for a licensed clinical psychologist to partner with in order to become certified with the state to qualify for insurance funds.
The ministry also needs additional homes and residential bed space in hopes of opening two more homes.
Office equipment such as a copier, a moving van and transport van are also needed, as are drivers who can take residents to their appointments.
To offer help or for more information, contact Mr. Baughman at 610-5815.
