Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a toddler who died Nov. 13 after being left inside an SUV in a Walnut strip mall as 18-month-old Kai Kayden Chen of Chino Hills.
Sheriff’s deputies from the Walnut-Diamond Bar station went to the 20700 block of Amar Road at 5:45 p.m. that day when it was discovered the baby had been left inside the SUV between five and seven hours, the sheriff’s department said.
They said the boy’s father arrived at his work in the shopping center, forgetting to take his child to daycare.
Daycare workers later phoned the father to inquire why the child had not attended that day, and he realized the boy was still in the car, deputies reported.
When deputies arrived, the father was performing CPR on his son inside the dentist office the father owns, sheriff’s investigators said. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Deputies also reported the father has not been arrested, pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.