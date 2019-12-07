The city’s holiday tree located between Chino Hills City Hall and the library will be lit at 6:15 p.m. tonight (Dec. 7) preceded by the presentation of colors by the Chino Valley Young Marines.
A “snowfall” will begin after the tree lighting and Santa will arrive to take photos with the children, who are asked to bring a $10 unwrapped gift to support the Chino Hills Police Department’s toy drive.
Santa will be available until 8 p.m. in the library’s community room.
The celebration will be held 5 to 8 p.m. and include musicians from Rockstars of Tomorrow, arts and crafts projects, face painting, cookies, holiday treats and free hot cocoa for the first 300 participants.
Craft vendors will offer handmade holiday-themed items for sale.
A “Letter to Santa” mailbox will be available at city hall.
