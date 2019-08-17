The local Portuguese community will celebrate the efforts of a Portuguese queen to help her hungry people at the Chino Valley D.E.S. Club’s Festa Do Divino Espirito Santo (Feast of the Holy Spirit), Aug. 20 to 26 in Chino.
All events are open to the public.
The celebration honors Queen Isabel of Portugal who prayed to the Holy Spirit to deliver her people from famine in the 14th century. Soon after, ships laden with food arrived in Lisbon. She was canonized in 1625.
Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Thursday, Aug. 23 at the Chino D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive (corner of Seventh Street).
Friday, Aug. 23
A traditional “running with the bulls” will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues. Gates open at 5 p.m. The Chino D.E.S. Philharmonic will perform. Music will also be provided by DJ Gianni. Admission is $10 for Chino Valley D.E.S. Club members or $12 for non-members.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Rosary will be recited at the Chino D.E.S. Hall, followed by the presentation of D.E.S. Club queens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Entertainment will also be provided.
Sunday, Aug. 25
A parade, Mass and food are planned for Sunday, Aug. 25.
The Chino, Artesia and San Diego philharmonics groups will be introduced at 9 a.m. at the Chino D.E.S. Hall. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of the hall for the parade of Southern California and Central California D.E.S. queens and their courts, club members carrying religious symbols, and children in traditional Portuguese dress.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., proceeding north on Seventh Street, west on Washington Avenue and north on Telephone Avenue to the back entrance of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church, 12686 Central Ave.
Following the Mass, the entourage will parade back along the same route to the D.E.S. Hall for a traditional meal of sopas, a beef pot roast dish that is flavored with a variety of spices. The philharmonic bands will perform beginning at 3 p.m. The Grand March of the queens and their courts begins at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by “Lusitanos” at 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
A traditional meat and beans “Feijao y Carne” dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the D.E.S. Hall. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Gianni at 7 p.m.
Royal court
Chino Valley D.E.S. Club’s senior court includes queen Trinity Lucia Ormonde-Foster. Her aides are Hannah Matos and Savannah Brady.
The junior court queen is Rylee Borges. Her aides are Briella Fernandes and Preslyn Brady.
