Chino police arrested a 27-year-old man Thursday afternoon on suspicion of stealing a woman's purse and wallet from a shopping cart, but reports of shots being fired and a man armed with a gun prompted a huge police response to Edison and Pipeline avenues.
No shots were fired and no weapons were involved in the incident, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Officers arrested Carlos Rios shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Edison Avenue, in the northeast corner of Pipeline Avenue, after he ran into the 86 Cafe while he was being chased by an off-duty officer who witnessed the purse snatch inside the T.J. Maxx store, located across the street.
The off-duty officer was not from the Chino Police Department, Sgt. Franklin said.
"The off-duty officer gave chase and was initially mistakenly identified by bystanders as a suspect, when he in fact was a witness," she said. "Someone reported that shots were fired," the sergeant said.
Sgt. Franklin said the off-duty officer was wearing civilian clothes and chased the man until he ran inside the cafe.
It's not known if the off-duty officer was carrying his service weapon during the chase, Sgt. Franklin said.
Officers swarmed the cafe and took the suspect into custody.
"He was cooperative with officers at the scene," Sgt. Franklin said.
Don Lugo and Chino high schools were placed on lockdown during the incident. Those lock downs were lifted at 2:10 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.