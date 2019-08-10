A 26-year-old Santa Monica man was jailed this morning after leading Chino Hills police on a pursuit in a stolen car.
The pursuit ended when the driver drove onto Shady View Drive, a dead-end street, in the southern part of the city, said Deputy J. Vasconcelos.
David Galloway was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of felony evading, grand theft auto, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held on $100,000 bail, according to jail records.
Deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported stolen Saturday to the Azusa Police Department, Deputy Vasconcelos said.
The driver, however, sped away.
He led deputies on the southbound 71 Freeway between Grand Avenue and Butterfield Ranch Road.
“The driver exited the freeway and continued onto Shady View Drive, which was a dead-end street,” Deputy Vasconcelos said. “The driver stopped the vehicle and complied with deputies’ instructions.
The car was returned to its registered owner, the deputy added.
No injuries were reported during the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.