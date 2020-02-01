Ray Ponce, a blind guitarist who performed for many years on Chino’s street corners, returned to Philadelphia and Central avenues Tuesday afternoon to raise money for his wife’s funeral.
Vickilyn, his wife of 20 years, died Jan. 5 after being in and out of the hospital with health issues.
Mr. Ponce, 61, two weeks ago moved to downtown Los Angeles where he has few friends.
He said the neighborhood is noisy and there are sirens blaring at all hours.
He previously lived in Chino and Pomona, and most recently in a Pomona motel with his wife.
“I’m lonely with nobody to talk to,” he said.
His music keeps him going.
Mr. Ponce, who tells quick-witted blind jokes about himself, makes donors laugh with comments like “I’ll see you soon” or “Hey, did you see that?”
His 58-year-old wife was his caregiver and sighted guide, and always made sure his clothes matched.
Mr. Ponce was hit by a car when he was 5 years old and lost his vision. The 16-year-old driver had borrowed the family car to practice for his learning permit.
Mr. Ponce didn’t make much money on Tuesday, but he started a Go Fund Me account a few weeks ago that has raised $600.
To donate, visit Go Fund Me and enter “Ray Ponce.” Click on “funeral for my wife.”
