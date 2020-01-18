Volunteers on Thursday, Jan. 23 will hit the streets in San Bernardino County’s cities, towns and unincorporated communities to count, survey and assist the county’s homeless population.
Volunteers for the Point-In-Time-Count will include members of the public, community groups, county employees, homeless service providers, and private-sector stakeholders. Volunteers who are able to engage with the homeless will ask specific survey questions, offer hygiene kits and provide information on who to contact for homeless services. Individuals and organizations are invited to volunteer for the count, which will be conducted 6 to 10 a.m. throughout the county.
In last year’s count, also conducted in late January, 23 homeless were counted in Chino, and four in Chino Hills. One of the people counted in Chino Hills declined to answer the county’s survey.
“Data collected during the (count) is critical to effective strategic planning and is the main source of data used by the federal government to track the number, demographics and needs of people experiencing homelessness throughout the county,” officials said. “These numbers are also used to determine federal funding allocations to address homelessness.”
For the second year, volunteers will conduct the count using a web-based application designed specifically for the event. Volunteers will need to have an Internetwork Operating System (IOS-Apple) or Android “smart” phone to conduct the survey.
The annual count is coordinated by the San Bernardino Office of Homeless Services in conjunction with the San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership.
For more information or to register as a volunteer, visit www.sbcounty.gov/dbh/sbchp. Questions: OHS at 386-8297 or email Claudia Doyle at Claudia.doyle@dbh.sbcounty.gov.
