The Chino Valley Historical Society’s general membership meeting will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
Persons interested in the history of the Chino Valley are invited to attend and learn more about the organization.
Annual membership is $25 for one person, $50 for a family (two or more), $10 for seniors ages 65 and older, or $1,000 for an organization or business.
Currently, the historical society’s board has one vacancy.
The board meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino.
For information about the vacancy, call 334-3278 or email historicalsocietychinovalley@gmail.com.
