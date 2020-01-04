Isaiah’s Rock Ministry in Chino served nearly 1,400 families with groceries, and nearly 6,000 children with gifts at its annual Christmas giveaway, held Dec. 22 at Chino City Hall.
More than 300 pallets of food were available, so the ministry, headed by Charleen King, was able to give out two shopping carts of food per family.
“We were blessed with great weather, wonderful volunteers and gracious families,” Isaiah’s Rock Ministry members said on the ministry’s Facebook page.
About 250 volunteers, including ministry members, other church groups, school groups, sports groups, service clubs, and families, individuals and friends from the community, helped on the day of the event.
The Chino Rotary Club provided and cooked lunch for the volunteers.
The Chino Mounted Posse was present to help with crowd control.
Also assisting at the event were city of Chino staff members and members of the Chino Police Department, who brought Santa to the event.
Approximately 400 volunteers helped sort and pack the food and gifts prior to the event.
Families began lining up for the giveaway the night before the event.
