Five people, including a teenage boy and teenage girl, were arrested in San Bernardino Aug. 15 on suspicion of committing thefts at two Chino retail stores earlier this month.
Eric Anderson, 18, of Hemet, Asiane Boyd, 19, of San Bernardino, Kayshiauna Greenwood, 25, of San Bernardino and a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested near Del Rosa and the 210 Freeway after a traffic stop on two cars.
The adults were booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and the teens were sent to San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft and organized retail theft, said Chino Police spokeswoman Chris Wolff.
Ms. Greenwood was also booked on two outstanding warrants, she added.
Chino police began investigations into an Aug. 3 theft of Dick’s Sporting Goods at 4044 Grand Ave. and an Aug. 4 theft of Burlington Coat Factory at 5517 Philadelphia St., leading them to a home in the 1500 block of E. Lynwood Drive in San Bernardino.
“The subjects living at that location were suspects in the thefts,” Mrs. Wolff said.
Officers stopped two vehicles connected to the five suspects around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at Del Rosa Avenue and the 210 Freeway, making arrests without incidents.
After serving a search warrant on the Lynwood Drive home, officers found evidence tying the suspects to the Chino crimes.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.