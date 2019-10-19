Food, wine and beer tasting, a silent auction and presentation of the Achievement in Aviation award will be highlights of the Planes of Fame Air Museum’s 13th annual Taste of Flight Gala, to be held 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the museum’s educational aviation programs that are offered to nearly 10,000 schoolchildren each year.
A portion of this year’s proceeds will go towards the completion of the Korean War Memorial, which will be located at the front of the museum.
The silent auction will include artwork, weekend trips, craft items and aviation novelties.
A student art contest featuring aviation-themed drawings, paintings and illustrations will also be held, with guests selecting the winning entries.
The 2019 Achievement in Aviation award will be presented to Captain E. Royce Williams, a top-scoring Navy carrier-based pilot who served during the Korean War, shooting down four of seven Soviet MiG-15 fighters he engaged over the Sea of Japan on Nov. 18, 1952.
Captain Williams also flew the F-8 Crusader and commanded three different air groups during deployments during the Vietnam War.
The Achievement in Aviation award is presented annually to individuals who have made a significant contribution to aviation. Past recipients include the Doolittle Raiders of 1942, Major General William Anders, Louis Zamperini, Bob Hoover, Clay Lacy, Bud Anderson and Sean D. Tucker.
Tickets are $150 per person. Tables of 10 range from $2,500 to $10,000 and include additional perks.
Tickets to the event may be purchased at poftasteofflight.org, or by requesting tickets from Liz Esparza, c/o Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino, CA. 91710.
