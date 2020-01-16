Chino Hills police jailed a 27-year-old Fontana man Wednesday night on suspicion of stealing $3,000 in high-end alcohol earlier this month at the Costco store in Chino Hills.
Douglas Anthony Segura Rivas was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a charge of grand theft. He has since been released, jail records show.
A court date has not been scheduled.
Chino Hills police went to the Costco store at 13111 Peyton Drive on Jan. 3 on a report of a man stealing alcohol.
On Wednesday, the same man was seen inside the Costco store. Employees called police and the man was arrested at 8:55 p.m., jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Deputy Eric Cuesta at 364-2000 or the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.