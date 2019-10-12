The city’s commercial broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage (JLL), will present an economic development update to the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
JLL was hired several years ago to bring in retail businesses to the city.
The commission will also discuss a request from Hampton Inn & Suites on Chino Avenue in the Crossroads Entertainment Center to allow for onsite beer and wine sales.
The commission approved the sale of beer and wine in 2006 but Hampton didn’t initiate the sales and the permit became null and void in 2008.
