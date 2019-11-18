Students and staff at E.J. Marshall Elementary School in Chino were placed on lock down for about 20 minutes Monday morning after a man robbed the nearby Pine Tree Motel, getting away with about $300 cash.
Chino police went to the motel, located at 12018 Central Ave., just one block east of E.J. Marshall Elementary, at 9:30 a.m. on a report of a robbery.
"The robber said he had a gun, but he didn't show one," Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said. "He was wearing a bandana on his face."
She said the robber walked up to the reception desk and demanded money. He was given a lock box that contained cash, Sgt. Franklin said.
He then ran from the motel.
The school was placed on lock down as a precaution since the suspect told the receptionist he was armed.
"Witnesses told officers the suspect may have gotten into a car," Sgt. Franklin said. "After a search in the area, we were unable to locate the suspect."
The lock down at E.J. Marshall Elementary was lifted around 10 a.m.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
