A 37-year-old bicyclist from Pomona was killed last Saturday night in a collision with a car in Chino.
Arthur Joe Gutierrez III, of Pomona, died at a hospital after the 7:24 p.m. collision in the 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, near Bridger Avenue, according to the Chino Police Department.
“Officers and paramedics found the bicyclist suffering from severe trauma,” said Sgt. Ted Olden. “The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.”
Sgt. Olden said the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman from Mira Loma, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.
“It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a part in the collision,” Sgt. Olden said. Officers closed Philadelphia Street for several hours to conduct an investigation.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Olden at 334-3055 or email tolden@chi opd.org.
