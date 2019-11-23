Chino police arrested five people Nov. 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence and three others on various criminal charges during a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 4900 block of Riverside Drive.
Officers screened drivers between 6:30 p.m. and midnight. Funding for the checkpoint came from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“The Chino Police Department reminds drivers that ‘DUI doesn’t just mean booze’,” according to a Chino police statement released Tuesday. “Prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, can impair and result in a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.”
Twenty-eight drivers were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license or driving without a license. Another 13 citations were issued for various infractions.
Police also ordered 13 cars to be towed, the report said.
“DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Last year, the Chino Police Department investigated numerous DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 37 others,” according to Tuesday’s report.
Drivers found guilty on charges of DUI could pay fines and fees and attend DUI classes that could total up to $13,500. Violators can also have their license suspended and face jail time, police said.
Chino Police will conduct another DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday, Dec. 20. Locations of checkpoints are not announced in advance.
Information: Chino Police, 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.