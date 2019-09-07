A 27-year-old Hesperia man suspected in several vehicle burglaries in Chino HIlls, Victorville, Hesperia, Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga was charged this week with several crimes, according to the Victorville Police Department.
Nicholas Dennis is currently in custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on unrelated burglary charges, said Deputy F. Trujillo.
Victorville Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Team and Detective Bureau armed with a search warrant raided a home Aug. 22 in the 7700 block of Third Avenue in Hesperia in connection with the vehicle burglaries in five cities. Among the itemsfound inside the home were three firearms, a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and a marijuana extraction lab, Deputy Trujillo said.
Recovered items that had been stolen included laptops, power tools, storage bags, purses, digital cameras, jewelry, passports and identification cards.
“Several of the victims have been contacted and have been able to identify their stolen property,” Deputy Trujillo said. “The property identified was given back to the victims. There is still property that may be stolen but has not been claimed by any possible victims.”
Anyone with information can call Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch in Victorville at (760) 956-5501
