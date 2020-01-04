Hall of Fame nominations sought
The nomination period for the Chino Valley school district’s Richard Gird Educational Hall of Fame is through Thursday, Jan. 31.
Three separate awards honor alumni, former employees, and organizations or individuals who have made extraordinary contributions that resulted in a significant benefit or exceptional honor to a particular district school or to the district as a whole.
Nomination forms are available from the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
Winners will be honored in the spring at the 2019-2020 Employee Retirement and Recognition Reception/Richard Gird Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
School board meetings
The Chino Valley school board will meet one time this month at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16.
Public meetings are typically held the first and third Thursday of each month at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, except in July, August and December, when one meeting is scheduled.
Robotics contest at Ayala High
Chino Hills Robotics will host the 2020 Bulldog Bucket Bowl Tournament, open to the public with free admission, the weekend of Jan. 18 to 19 at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive.
The robotics event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 for the high school division and at the same times on Sunday, Jan. 19 for the middle school division.
Teams will compete on two competition fields and a driver and skills challenge field to qualify for entry to the Vex Robotics State Championships this spring.
The Nov. 18 competition will include 32 high school teams including Team 37524A - Mystery Inc. from Don Lugo High in Chino.
Teams Z Squared and Bionic Resilience student teams from Chino Hills are hosting the tournament and will not compete.
Kindergarten registration
Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year begins this month in the Chino Valley school district for students turning 5 years old by or on Sept. 1, 2020.
Parents of new students must complete an online registration form from the individual school website, found on chino.k12.ca.us.
Information about other required documents and registration dates are on the website.
Parents must bring a copy of the completed online forms and the required documents to schools on their assigned registration date.
Parent Information Forum
The Chino Valley school district will hold a second Parent Information Forum, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
School resource officers and district staff will repeat a presentation held earlier this school year covering mental health resources, drug abuse trends, social media, technology issues and more.
Childcare services and Spanish translation will be provided.
High school essay contest
High school seniors may enter an essay through Jan. 15 as part of a statewide contest sponsored by the American Association of University Women.
The topic is: “Are men and women truly equal today or are the suffragists of 1920 still suffering in 2020?”
Information, www.aauw-ca.org/speech-trek-2019-2020-contest-topic, or call 465-6122.
Applications are due to dwilksnp@aol.com.
Winners will advance in the competition for a chance to earn cash scholarships.
Suicide prevention awareness training
The Chino Valley school district will host a second suicide prevention awareness training this school year from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
Facilitators will discuss how to help students struggling with emotional issues, recognize the warning signs of suicide and take immediate action to keep youth safe.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 34 years in the United States.
Information, 628-1201, ext. 1617.
Parent engagement classes offered
Free parenting classes offered this year at the school district’s Family Engagement Center, at the Chino Valley Adult School campus, 12970 Third St., Chino, in Room 25, will include Art of Parenting, 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 5, 12 and 19.
The three-class series will address communication, positive discipline and love of learning.
Other classes are offered to help parents understand common core math and assist their students through school transitions, support early learners and help English learner parents to navigate the school system.
Information and full class schedule: chino.k12.ca.us/Page/18167.
Pre-registration is required. Spanish language interpretation and childcare are available.
