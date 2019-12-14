Winners for the City of Chino Hills’ 22nd annual Celebrate the Family poster and essay writing contest are recognized during a recent Chino Hills city council meeting. The theme was “My Family Makes me Happy Because…” Shown (from left, front row) Iris Hin, Caitlyn Lim, Isabella Revilla, Mia Ortega, Yeana Lee and Jamie Yabiku. Back row, from left are Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, Ky-An Dinh, Andrew Keuilian, James Hottinger, Isabella Chen, Celeste Li, Mia Chen and school board member Joe Schaffer.
