A former Washington Nationals player with deep ties to Chino returned to the Nationals Park Oct. 25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series, which was the first World Series game in Washington D.C. in 86 years.
Don Lugo High graduate Chad Cordero, who led the majors with 47 saves in 2005, threw the pitch to his former catcher Brian Schneider.
"To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Cordero wrote on his Facebook page the night before Game 3. “I never thought I’d ever have a chance to be a part of a World Series but to have my old catcher there to catch me makes (it) more special. I’m so excited to see the fans, old teammates and people who worked there. This is an extraordinary honor as they could have chosen anyone to do this and I’m so grateful for this opportunity."
He added that the Nationals hold a special place in his heart, so getting an invitation to throw out the first pitch was emotional for him.
The Nationals won the World Series title Wednesday after Game 7's 6-2 win over the Houston Astros.
He said he knew since Oct. 19 that there was a possibility for him to throw out Game 3’s ceremonial first pitch, and it was hard to keep it a secret. The 37-year-old right-handed pitcher graduated from Don Lugo in 2000 and played for Cal State Fullerton until 2003.
That year, he was selected by the Montreal Expos-Washington Nationals franchise as the 20th overall pick in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Between 2005 and 2007, Cordero recorded 113 saves for the Nationals and was selected as a National League All-Star in 2005, the season he had a league-best 47 saves and recorded a 1.82 earned-run average.
In 2019, Cordero was an assistant coach with the Don Lugo High varsity baseball team, which won its eighth consecutive Mt. Baldy League championship.
