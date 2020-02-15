Chino Boxing Club monthly winners for 2019
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Chino Boxing Club monthly winners for 2019 are honored at the Feb. 4 Chino City Council meeting. The boxers and their honor month are (front row, from left) Jonatan Torres (October and Boxer of the Year), Reese Hansanuwat (August) and Jorge Gonzalez (March). Pictured back row, from left, are Coach Abraham Ortega, Sunni Rodriguez (January and Sportsman Award), Victor Cruz (February and Most Improved), Illene Herrera (September), Francisco Juarez (November) and Paloma Ponce (December). Winners for April, May, June and July were not at the presentation. Chino Boxing Club’s open gym is held 4 to 7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday (adults and Boxing Team members only) at the city of Chino’s Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St. There is a nominal cost to participate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.