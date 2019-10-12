Instructor Nick Upshaw

 

 Submitted photo

Instructor Nick Upshaw (left) demonstrates a product he made on a 3D printer at Chaffey College’s Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana to Katya Garcia, Gabriela Gandara and Samantha Garcia, students at Don Lugo High in Chino. The students spent the day on Oct. 4 learning about different types of manufacturing jobs. 

