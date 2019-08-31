Los Serranos Park
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The 6-acre Los Serranos Park will open Saturday, Nov. 16 with a celebration 10 a.m. to noon on Pomona Rincon Road at Bird Farm Road adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School. The photo shows the southern end with a lawn area surrounded by a walking path. The park also features a full basketball court, a playground with a zipline, rock climbing walls, dual slide and exercise stations. Los Serranos Park is undergoing a 90-day establishment period for grass and plants. 

