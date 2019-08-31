The 6-acre Los Serranos Park will open Saturday, Nov. 16 with a celebration 10 a.m. to noon on Pomona Rincon Road at Bird Farm Road adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School. The photo shows the southern end with a lawn area surrounded by a walking path. The park also features a full basketball court, a playground with a zipline, rock climbing walls, dual slide and exercise stations. Los Serranos Park is undergoing a 90-day establishment period for grass and plants.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino High freshman girl was one of two sisters allegedly killed by mother Tuesday at Ontario home
- One of two sisters found dead was Chino High student
- Oak-killing beetle a threat to Chino Hills trees
- Mother arrested in daughters' deaths
- Five jailed after thefts at Chino retail stores
- ‘Battle for the Bone’ game to honor coach
- Family files claim in officer-involved shooting
- Chicago banker/horse breeder had Chino Hills ranch
- Seven earn Eagle Scout in Chino Hills
- Man facing charges of felony evading, grand theft auto
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sex ed curriculum approved by school board (4)
- Chino Hills fire damages multi-million-dollar home (1)
- Chino Planning Commission to consider 823-home development (1)
- Obie D. Ramirez Sr. (1)
- School board to vote on sex education curriculum (1)
- Victim knocked out, robbed of backpack in Chino Hills attack (1)
- Gas Co. wants cities to oppose all-electric mandates (1)
- Parade features Chino Valley Portuguese community (1)
- Canyon residents watching for cigarette butts (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.