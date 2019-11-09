Chino Valley Fire District board members will vote for its next board president and vice president and hear the results of a five-month investigation on nine hostile-workplace allegations against board member Winn Williams and an allegation by the board member against Fire Chief Tim Shackelford when they meet Wednesday.
The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
Capt. Chris Cragg will also be honored for his 30 years with the fire district and firefighter-paramedic Cory Freestone will earn a 15-year award.
Charla Spence will receive a citizen recognition honor for performing CPR on a victim after that person was struck by a car on Eucalyptus Avenue a few months ago, Chief Shackelford said.
Fire board members approved in April to hire Debra Reilly of the Encintas-based Reilly Workplace Investigations to investigate nine allegations against Mr. Williams, including alleged hostility toward fire district employees, whether the board member asked the chief if he knew anyone who would want to buy his unused Vicodin pills, and using an expletive toward a Champion Newspapers reporter during a Feb. 13 discussion at a public meeting.
Mr. Williams’ allegation against the chief will also be investigated,
Mr. Williams chose not to participate in the investigation, Ms. Reilly stated.
Cost of the investigation has not yet been disclosed.
