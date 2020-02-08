Police in Chino Hills said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Friday night, but has been uncooperative with investigators and provided conflicting information with evidence that had been found.
Deputies rushed to a business parking lot in the 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road at 10:45 p.m. on a report of shots being fired, said Detective R. Scribner.
"Deputies discovered a male in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the leg," the detective said. "The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
Detective Scribner said the unidentified victim could not give a suspect description. The motive for the shooting is unclear, he added.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 742-7463.
