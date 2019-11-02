Visitors of the Chino Hills, Chino, and Cal Aero Preserve branch libraries can earn an incentive reward for every 30 items checked out until Dec. 30. A new reward will be released each month.
POP vinyl keychain characters, featuring a variety of DC, Marvel and other popular movie and television show themed characters will be distributed through Nov. 30. Block character mini figures, featuring a variety of characters, will be awarded Dec. 1 through 30.
Information: www.sbclib.org/ or call 387-2220.
