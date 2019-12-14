Rhodes Elementary student Nathin Hellyar, right, shops with Chino Valley Fire Capt. Jeff Lopez during Wednesday’s Make a Child Smile event at Walmart in Chino. One hundred pre-selected Chino Valley Unified students were given a $150 Christmas shopping spree guided by a Chino Valley Fire District employee, Chino or Chino Hills police officer and a Walmart employee. The children were treated to snacks and had their photo taken with Santa Claus. The event is sponsored by the Chino Valley Fire District, the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, Chino Valley Unified School District and Walmart.
