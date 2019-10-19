A stream of fresh milk squeezed from a cow’s udder by a dairyman elicited peals of laughter from the crowd gathered at the Harvest Festival Oct. 12 at the Old Schoolhouse Museum.
Louis Batista of Chino, representing the Dairy Council of California, milked Buttercup, a 7-year-old pregnant Jersey cow during the event on B Street. He gave details about dairy cattle and told the crowd that the Chino Valley had the largest concentration of dairies in the United States in the 1970s and 1980s. Mr. Batista’s family owns and operates Batista Family Farms on Euclid and Schaefer avenues in Ontario, one of the few remaining dairies in the area.
The Harvest Festival, which also included seed planting, butter-making, paper wreath making and fall photo opportunities, was sponsored by the Chino Valley Historical Society. City of Chino staff members who manage and operate the museum, were on hand to talk to the more than 250 visitors who attended. The historical society previously operated the museum.
The museum, featuring early Chino Valley artifacts, was open for tours. Among the current displays are a vintage wedding dress and wedding photos, a 1950s era Chino High cheerleader uniform, a rolltop desk and old typewriter, vintage telephones and kitchen items, old agriculture equipment and photos of early Chino and the surrounding area.
On display at the event was an artist’s rendering of the preliminary design for a barn that is planned for behind the museum to house large vintage farm equipment. The city of Chino is fronting the money for the project, and work is expected to begin in early 2020. The Chino Valley Historical Society has committed to raising $95,000 for the barn and has raised $60,000 so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.