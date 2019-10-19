A 28-year-old West Covina woman was killed when she drove in the wrong direction on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills early last Saturday morning and collided her car head-on into a Tesla.
Kit-Yan Ng was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:04 a.m., 14 minutes after the collision in the southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Migliacci.
He said Ms. Ng was driving a 2012 white Mini Cooper northbound in the southbound HOV lane of the freeway when it struck a 2016 Tesla S, which was being driven by a 20-year-old Riverside man. The unidentified man suffered moderate injuries.
The Mini Cooper burst into flames seconds after the crash.
A sig-alert was issued at 2:09 a.m. and all lanes were reopened at 6:07 a.m., Officer Migliacci said.
“Alcohol or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the officer added.
Anyone with information can call the California Highway Patrol’s Rancho Cucamonga office at 980-3994.
