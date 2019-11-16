Residential construction has slowed considerably in Chino Hills following five years of extensive residential construction activity, according to the city’s building official Winston Ward.
“There is just not a lot of entitled projects that are ready to build,” Mr. Ward said.
Entitlement is the pre-approval process that takes place before a project can be submitted to the city to make sure it complies with development and zoning standards.
Mr. Ward said there are some residential projects on the horizon, winding their way through the entitlement process and, if approved, would take several years to build.
“With the October numbers just in, we are currently down 93 percent over the same time last year in residential construction,” he said.
Commercial
On the commercial side, activity has been in the southern end of town on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, including the Soquel Canyon Square, The Rincon, and the Santa Barbara retail center adjacent to the Santa Barbara apartments.
“Most of the actual buildings have been completed or are under construction so the activity now is tenant improvements,” Mr. Ward said.
Tenant improvements are changes made to the interior of a building to configure the space for the needs of that tenant.
Holiday Inn Express is entitled for The Rincon but there has been no recent movement, and Wendy’s is under construction. A micro-brewery and restaurant called Luchador Brewing Company, with Mexican food and an open area for a bag toss game known as cornhole and other games, is undergoing tenant improvements.
Two medical office buildings are under construction, a 6,500-square-foot single-story building and a three-story 31,633-square-foot building.
Other commercial projects on the way are a Burger King at Crossroads Entertainment Center where Harkins Theatre is located, a new three-story self-storage building at Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue where grading is expected to begin by the end of the year, and the Goddard School consisting of a daycare and preschool on the southwest corner of Pomona Rincon Road and Picasso Drive, directly south of Chino Hills High.
“With the October numbers just in, we are currently down 51 percent in new non-residential construction from the same time last year,” Mr. Ward said.
Buildout
There are currently 25,834 dwelling units in Chino Hills, according to Mr. Ward.
The buildout number used in the 2015 general plan update was 28,438 dwelling units by 2045, but the city will never really be built out because many of the general plan tallied units are located on canyon properties challenged by topographic and access constraints, according to Mr. Ward.
“On the flip side, we could see an explosion of accessory dwelling units in people’s backyards because of recent actions taken by the state,” he said. “Also, the Southern California Association of Governments could be handing us many more dwelling units with the current estimate at about 4,000 to be zoned for over the next eight years.”
Mr. Ward said there is no way anyone could come up with an accurate buildout number because there are too many variables.
Some of the new businesses that recently received certificates of occupancy or have submitted tenant improvement plans to the city are All That Sushi at The Rincon, Lululemon USA (yoga clothing) and Gemorie jewelry store at The Shoppes, Sand Dermatology Center in the professional office building at Crossroads Entertainment Center, Septembers Taproom & Eatery at the Santa Barbara retail center, and Hotworx Gym and Sauna at Gateway Village where Sprouts is located.
