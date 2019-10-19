The Chino Hills Hindu Temple will glow with alternating iridescent colors during four light shows at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, each lasting 10 to 12 minutes, to celebrate Diwali, or Festival of Lights.
The public is invited to celebrate the event which signifies the victory of good over evil, a time for spiritual enlightenment, thanksgiving for the past year, and an opportunity to pray for a blissful new year.
The BAPS Temple, located at 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road, will remain lit during the festivities.
From 1 to 8 p.m., residents will have a chance to view the “grand annakut,” where more than 1,000 vegetarian delicacies will be offered to the sacred images inside the Temple in gratitude for the past year and to seek blessings for the new year.
An ancient Hindu offering made by waving lighted wicks before the sacred images to the accompaniment of a musical prayer, called Aarti, will be held at 7 p.m.
A children’s carnival, open to the public, will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Rides, games, and traditional Indian street food will be sold along with pizza and grilled cheese.
The three-day Diwali celebration includes a special prayer for peace and unity, the lighting of traditional oil lamps, and colored powder on entranceway floors to create ornate patterns.
Also during the festival, individuals perform a ceremony to close their accounting books for the year and pray for success in the upcoming year.
The prayer ceremony is called the Sharda Pujan and includes students who pray for prosperity in their education.
Families celebrate by having dinner together and exchanging sweets and treats. They light candles called “divos” and pray for spiritual enlightenment. They also pray for forgiveness and positive change.
