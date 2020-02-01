Spooky tree

A fallen California Sycamore tree on the north side of Woodview Road, east of Coronet Street, appears to be “watching” passing vehicles. After Jasmine Thompson of Chino Hills posted a photo of the tree on a social media page others agreed by posting the following: “it’s swooping down to grab you,” “it’s creepy,” “it looks like a figure,” and “put some air in him.” The red paint mark indicates it will be removed, said Sean O’Connor, maintenance and operations manager for Chino Hills. He said the damage to the upper limb is consistent with it being struck by a larger vehicle traveling westbound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.