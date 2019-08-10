Music, cultural activities, dancing, Jamaican cuisine, and a DJ will celebrate the 57th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence, noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at the D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive, Chino.
The fundraising event is hosted by the non-profit Jamaica Awareness Association of California to assist people in need in the areas of health and education, both locally and in Jamaica, said Chino resident Marcia McBean, recording secretary for the association.
She said the event will also include a no-host bar, the playing of dominoes, a festival song competition, opportunity raffle prizes, and prizes for the best-dressed Jamaican colors.
Emcee Wayne Spence will take the audience on a journey down memory lane.
Brunch will be served from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and dancing will take place until 6:30 p.m.
Ms. McBean said some members of the association, including a founding member, Sharon Small, reside in Chino, and supporters live in Chino, Chino Hills, and the Inland Empire.
Tickets are $40 per person and $20 for children under 12.
Information: Marcia McBean, (951) 316-3053. To learn more about the association, visit jamaicaawareness.org.
