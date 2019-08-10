Braving temperatures nearing 100 degrees, Chino Relay for Life team members, family and friends raised more than $145,000 for the American Cancer Society at the Relay’s 24-hour fundraiser at Ayala Park in Chino last weekend.
The total also included fundraisers held before last weekend’s event.
Donations will continue to be accepted through Aug. 31 at the Relay’s website relayforlife.org/chinoca.
During the opening ceremony of the event, Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the Chino Relay has raised nearly $2.9 million for the American Cancer Society since it began 15 years ago.
More than 1,500 people attended the overnight Relay, which featured team members walking a track for 24 hours, relay style, to bring awareness to cancer and raise money. The event also had decorated team booths selling items and raffle opportunities, entertainment, contests, food and ceremonies for cancer survivors and those who have died from the disease.
Chino Relay team Lifebuilders won the “Rookie Team Award,” which is given to first-time teams who are highly active in the Relay.
Ring of Sunshine, which had an under the sea theme focused on women’s cancers, won “Best Decorated Campsite.” The team booth featured wooden cutouts of sea creatures and mermaids, blowing bubbles and a seashell garden where persons attending the event could take a shell.
Cancer Crushers won the “Most Spirited Award” for participating in multiple events and showing great enthusiasm during Relay.
Lisa Deters of Chino took home the “Going the Extra Mile Award” for attending multiple fundraisers, volunteering at other team’s events, raising money, and working on the Relay’s leadership team, taking registration. This is the second consecutive year that she has won the award.
Next year’s Relay will be Aug. 1 and 2 at Ayala Park in Chino.
