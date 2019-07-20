Peter Rogers had to cut off an interview with the Champion at his home Monday afternoon when the doorbell rang. The first volunteer had arrived for a Wine Walk fundraising meeting and several more residents were on the way.
The Chino Hills councilman was being interviewed at his Carbon Canyon home for his selection as the 2019 Outstanding Chino Valley Citizen for his service to the community.
He was recognized Thursday during the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Awards and Recognition Dinner at Los Serranos Country Club.
The three-time mayor, a professional photographer who has traveled the world on assignment, is known for volunteerism, leadership on the Chino Hills Community Foundation that includes the successful Wine Walk fundraiser, and a civic to-do list that includes 13 committees.
His 11-year chairmanship of the Foundation, which he co-founded, has raised $1.1 million for community causes including library enhancements, playground equipment for the future Los Serranos Park, recreation scholarships, trails improvements, and adaptive swings.
‘Kidspeak’
Mr. Rogers enjoys instilling volunteerism in students, and as mayor in 2013, he vowed to speak to every elementary school, junior high, and high school in Chino Hills, which he accomplished with one month to spare when his term ended the following year.
He continues this passion as often as he can squeeze it into a schedule that includes working 30 hours a week for County Supervisor Curt Hagman, also a former mayor and councilman for Chino Hills.
“Kids ask me all the time if I studied to become a mayor,” he said. “I tell them that I had no clue I would ever become a mayor. It evolved into that position because of volunteerism.”
Mr. Rogers and his wife of 42 years Merry fell in love with Carbon Canyon in 1986 and moved here from Upland with their two young sons, Christopher and Kevin.
He became coach for his sons who played baseball, and soon became a director, then president of the Canyon Hills Little League.
He also served as board member and president of the Summit Ranch Homeowners Association.
“That’s when it all exploded with the volunteerism,” Mr. Rogers said. “This is such a great community to live in. How can you not love this?”
His leadership in youth sports placed him in front of the city to jockey for limited field space in Chino Hills and he was selected to serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission in 1998.
After eight years on the commission, he ran for city council and won in 2006. He was re-elected in 2010, 2014, and 2018, and served as mayor three times.
He was active in the Rancho del Chino Rotary for 16 years and guided club donations to Caring for the Hills, a local food bank for which he volunteered at just about every distribution.
He served on the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for nine years and has been involved with the Let It Be Foundation since its inception in 2007, helping ill children and their families.
Mr. Rogers was the spark that led to the Chino Valley becoming host town for the 2015 Special Olympics World Games.
He spearheaded a volunteer force that obtained sponsors, arranged lodging, and implemented multiple activities.
Mr. Rogers described that week as emotional and memorable when 100 athletes from Poland and Laos were welcomed into the communities of Chino Hills and Chino with flag-waving and cheering.
Wine and art
As a wine connoisseur who took his first wine class while majoring in communications at Cal Poly Pomona, his chairmanship of the Wine Walk has turned the event into a top money-maker, raising at least $375,000 over the last eight years.
He has already held five planning meetings for the 2019 Wine Walk to be held at The Shoppes in October.
In 2013, he expanded the Foundation by forming the Arts Committee, known as chARTS.
“Our goal was to bring the arts to Chino Hills,” he said. The group has hosted art exhibits, theater events, an opera, and jazz concerts at the Community Center.
“Peter Rogers never stops working on behalf of our community,” said Glen Anderson, who serves on chARTS with Mr. Rogers. “He connects people to solve problems and gets things done. He’s the heart of Chino Hills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.