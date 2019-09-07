Chino City Councilman Paul Rodriguez, who was appointed to the council in July 2017 and elected last November, has announced he will seek re-election in November 2020.
Mr. Rodriguez serves as the City’s representative on the Chaffey College Community Center Oversight Committee, as well as liaison to the League of California Cities and San Bernardino County Solid Waste Advisory Task Force. He is also on the Southern California Association of Governments General Assembly where he was appointed to the Community, Economic and Human Development subcommittee as well as the Emerging Technologies and Regional Housing Needs Assessment committees.
In 2005, he earned his doctorate in educational leadership. A resident of Chino for more than 67 years, he worked as a teacher and later a counselor for the Chino Valley Unified School District from 1985 to 2000. He later worked for several other school districts in administrative and counseling positions. He is now retired.
Information: www.rodri guez4chino.com.
