Sheriff John McMahon celebrated the graduation of the newest Citizens on Patrol volunteers in Chino Hills by swearing them in and handing out academy completion certificates.
Citizens on Patrol Commander Michael Palacios said the sheriff thanked them for their commitment, recited the entire oath without script and stayed afterwards for photographs with the graduates.
The graduation was celebrated July 25 at Chino Hills council chambers with Captain John Walker and other police officials.
Volunteers attended a 36-hour academy hosted by the Chino Hills Police Station.
They were trained to assist the deputies with traffic control, neighborhood patrol, first aid, and issuing citations for vehicles illegally parked in a disabled parking stall.
The community will now see them in the familiar white shirts and dark green slacks patrolling neighborhoods, performing vacation checks, and conducting traffic control, as they did last weekend during the Star fire in Chino Hills. Commander Palacios said a few months ago, an 83-year-old woman was reported missing from the Rancho Hills Drive area.
The Citizens on Patrol assisted deputies in a door-to-door search at midnight and at 3:30 a.m.
The missing woman was found by a member of the Citizens on Patrol, he said.
The volunteers are also selling snow cones and cotton candy at Concerts in the Park, directing traffic in and out of the crowded park and patrolling during the concert.
Proceeds from the sale of snow cones and cotton candy will help pay for their uniforms, said Commander Palacios.
Ten volunteers will visit the neighborhoods this Tuesday during National Night Out and many will direct traffic for the Chino Hills Kiwanis Boat Parade.
Commander Palacios said the citizens patrol is still in need of volunteers over 21 who want to serve and make a positive contribution to the City of Chino Hills.
Information: email Michael Palacios at copcommand er@gmail.com.
